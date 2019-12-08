CMFRI releases shrimp seeds

Ramanathapuram

Continuing the sea ranching programme, Scientists of the Mandapam Regional Centre of Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) released 1.2 million shrimp seeds of green tiger shrimp at Thonithurai, near Mandapam on Sunday.

The sea ranching programme being carried out by CMFRI to replenish natural stock and enhance shrimp productivity was launched in the presence of A Gopalakrishnan, Director ICAR-CMFRI, Kochi and R Jayakumar, Scientist In-charge, CMFRI, Mandapam.

Mr K Muraleedharan and Ms Saira Banu, members of Institute Management Committee ICAR-CMFRI, P Muralidharan and former Commissioner of Fisheries, Kerala were among others present. Scientists - M Sankar and B Johnson coordinated the programme.

The CMFRI had been regularly carrying out sea ranching of hatchery produced green tiger shrimp seeds in Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay to replenish the natural stock and to enhance the shrimp productivity. The programme was also aimed at conserving and maintaining sustainable shrimp stock in the wild and to help the fishermen of this region to improve their livelihood.

During 2017-19, a total of 7.025 million shrimp seeds were released in this region, scientists said. During the current financial year 2019-20, a total of about 2.025 million shrimp seeds were sea ranched so far, the said.

CMFRI had launched the programme two years ago after finding that ‘over fishing’ of brooders (parent shrimps) and juveniles had resulted in drastic depletion of shrimp resources in the Palk Bay and Gulf of Mannar regions.