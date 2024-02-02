CMFRI celebrates 77th Foundation Day; 3500 students enjoy the ‘open house’ at Mandapam

February 02, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The 77 th Foundation Day of ICAR – Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) was celebrated at the Mandapam Regional Centre on Friday by organising an ‘Open House’ for the benefit of students and general public.

The event was inaugurated by Principal Scientist and Head of the centre K. Vinod. More than 3,500 students and 200 public from various districts including Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Madurai, Kancheepuram and Puducherry participated in the programme.

They visited the marine reef aquarium, biodiversity museum, hatchery, brood bank and observed the research activities taken up at the centre. Scientists and staff of Mandapam Regional Centre of ICAR-CMFRI explained to the visitors about the various research activities taking place there. A video show and photo point to create awareness on conservation and livelihood was also on display, a press release said.