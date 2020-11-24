CME programme under way

Tiruvannamalai Collector Sandeep Nandurii addressing Continuing Medical Education programme at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.

24 November 2020 18:22 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

A two-day national-level online Continuing Medical Education programme on ‘Inflammatory markers in the management of COVID-19 - the predictors of the unpredictable’ commenced here on Tuesday.

Tiruvannamalai Collector Sandeep Nanduri inaugurated the first day events organised by the Department of Biochemistry, Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

Eminent speakers from various parts of the country addressed during the 10 scientific sessions. Over 750 doctors from Uttarkhand, Bihar, Delhi, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad participated in the programme.

Dean, Dr. Revathy Balan, Vice-Principal Kalaivani, Medical Superintendent Pavalan, Deputy Superintendent Kumaran, Resident Medical Officer Dr. Silas Jeyamani, and Head, Department of Biochemistry, C. Shanmugapriya, were present.