ADVERTISEMENT

CME programme held on World Mental Health Day

Published - October 10, 2024 10:09 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

C. Ramasubramanian, founder, M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation, speaking at a seminar organised at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

A Continuing Medical Education Programme (CME), on the topic ‘It’s time to prioritise Mental Health in the workplace’, was conducted at Madurai Medical College on the occasion of World Mental Health Day on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Government Rajaji Hospital Dean L. Arul Sundaresh Kumar inaugurated the programme and spoke about the importance of mental health in the workplace.

C. Ramasubramanian, founder, MS Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation, narrated his experiences in MBBS course and psychiatry training, and how he set up a mental healthcare facility which helped people not only recover, but also find employment, besides offering help to their family members.

He also spoke about workplace stress and how to manage it. He distributed prizes to the students who won poster designing competition and quiz competition, which were held to create awareness of mental health.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US