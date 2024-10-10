CME programme held on World Mental Health Day

A Continuing Medical Education Programme (CME), on the topic ‘It’s time to prioritise Mental Health in the workplace’, was conducted at Madurai Medical College on the occasion of World Mental Health Day on Thursday.

Government Rajaji Hospital Dean L. Arul Sundaresh Kumar inaugurated the programme and spoke about the importance of mental health in the workplace.

C. Ramasubramanian, founder, MS Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation, narrated his experiences in MBBS course and psychiatry training, and how he set up a mental healthcare facility which helped people not only recover, but also find employment, besides offering help to their family members.

He also spoke about workplace stress and how to manage it. He distributed prizes to the students who won poster designing competition and quiz competition, which were held to create awareness of mental health.