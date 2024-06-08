CME programme held in Madurai for Ophthalmologists

The Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospital organised a continuing medical education (CME) program in collaboration with Madurai Ophthalmologist Association on “Multifocal IOL technology in cataract surgery and its benefits” here on Saturday.

More than 100 ophthalmologists and optometrists participated in this networking session. The CME was presided over by Maxivision Eye Hospitals founder Kasu Prasad Reddy. He said that young Ophthalmologists should treat every patient as God and appealed to “love your equipment” since the future ophthalmology would be tech-driven.

Hospital Medical Director Shibu Varkey gave a presentation on multifocal IOL technology, implantation taking precedence over routine monofocal cataract surgery in the present scenario. Cataract surgery has seen significant advancements in recent years, particularly with the development of multifocal lens technology. These innovative lenses have revolutionized the way cataract patients regain their vision, offering improved outcomes and greater patient satisfaction.

As cataracts remain one of the leading causes of vision impairment worldwide, it is crucial for medical professionals to stay informed about the cutting-edge treatments that can significantly improve patient outcomes.

The CME covered the latest techniques and practices, multifocal lens technology and an in-depth look at the science behind multifocal lenses, a press release said.

