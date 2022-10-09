CME on treating sepsis held

Staff Reporter MADURAI
October 09, 2022 20:59 IST

A Continuing Medical Education programme on sepsis update was held on Saturday at Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre along with the Indian Medical Association.

Nine eminent speakers from across the State delivered lectures and created awareness among healthcare professionals on the recent trends in antimicrobial resistance and updates on the management of sepsis – a life threatening medical condition where the presence of harmful microorganisms in the blood or other tissues leads to organ failure and even death.

Sepsis accounts for at least 8 million deaths worldwide, stated a press release. Infections that lead to sepsis most often start in the lung, urinary tract, skin, or gastrointestinal tract. Early detection is key until a cure for sepsis is found.

Madurai Medical College Dean A. Rathinavel and Government Sivaganga Medical College Dean C. Revathy Balan were present.

MMHRC medical director Ramesh Ardhanari, medical administrator, B. Kannan, doctors from various medical colleges, private hospitals, and clinics across the State were present.

