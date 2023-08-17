CM walks into fishers’ colony at Akkalmadam, interacts with residents

August 17, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

In a surprise move, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited the Fishermen Colony in Akkalmadam near Pamban in Ramanathapuram district on Thursday evening on his way to Rameswaram.

Accompanied by District Collector B. Vishnu Chandran, and Ministers Durai Murugan, Thangam Thennarasu and Raja Kannappan, the Chief Minister interacted with fisherwomen and their children.

After stepping into a house, Mr. Stalin spent some time talking with the family members. He inquired about their needs. A few womenfolk wanted pattas for the houses. “I will discuss it with authorities and direct them to issue pattas,” he told them.

When Mr. Stalin also asked the women whether they had applied for Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam, many among them responded positively. He said the Tamil Nadu government would protect them in all ways and suggested them to approach the district administration for any assistance.

Before proceeding to Rameswaram, where he would stay overnight, the Chief Minister also wished good luck to the children at the colony.

On Friday, Mr. Stalin would address the fishermen’s conference, in which financial assistance would be disbursed. He is expected to leave Ramanathapuram by 4 p.m. for Madurai, where he would board a scheduled aircraft to Chennai by 6.30 p.m., officials said.

