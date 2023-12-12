CM urged to fulfill poll promise of restoring old pension scheme

December 12, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Demanding the revival of old pension scheme as promised by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the party’s manifesto for the last Assembly election, pensioners staged a demonstration here on Tuesday.

The protesting pensioners said Mr. Stalin, after making the poll promise of reviving the old pension scheme in the DMK’s election manifesto and trashing the contributory pension scheme, was highlighting this point repeatedly during his electioneering all over Tamil Nadu. He also promised to give 10% increase in pension to those who were above 70.

However, the CM, who is claiming to have fulfilled almost all poll promises of the DMK, is not ready to speak about his promise of reviving old pension scheme after becoming the Chief Minister. Hence, the pensioners are staging Statewide demonstration to attract his attention and remind him that he was yet to fulfil his “all-important poll promise.”

The protestors also said that the nutritious meal scheme, anganwadi, panchayat secretaries and e lower-level revenue workers should be given a pension of ₹7,850. Medical expenses should be reimbursed in full without any condition to all pensioners who were members of medical insurance schemes, they said.

Tirunelveli district president of Tamil Nadu Government All Departments Pensioners’ Association S. Kumarasamy presided over the demonstration organised near Lourdhunathan statue in Palayamkottai. District secretary G. Gomathinayagam, State secretary S. Arumugam and district president of Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association V. Parthasarathi addressed the protestors.

In the demonstration organised at Chidambara Nagar bus stop in Thoothukudi, president of Tamil Nadu Pensioners’ Association T. Mayilvaganam presided over the agitation.

Similar protests were conducted in front of the taluk office of Sattankulam, Tenkasi and Nagercoil.