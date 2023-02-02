ADVERTISEMENT

CM trophy tournament begins

February 02, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 4,000 school students participated in the district-level tournament for Chief Minister’s Trophy that started here on Thursday.

 As the tournament in five categories commenced on Thursday, over 4,000 students participated in track and field events and games in Tharuvai Grounds. The hockey matches are being conducted in Kovilpatti on artificial turf.

 District Revenue Officer S. Ajay Srinivasan inaugurated the tournament in the presence of Sub-Collector Gaurav Kumar, Deputy Collector (Training) Prabhu and District Sports Officer S. Antony Athirshtaraj.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 The events for the public, physically challenged, government employees and the college students will follow as scheduled by the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US