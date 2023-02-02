HamberMenu
CM trophy tournament begins

February 02, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 4,000 school students participated in the district-level tournament for Chief Minister’s Trophy that started here on Thursday.

 As the tournament in five categories commenced on Thursday, over 4,000 students participated in track and field events and games in Tharuvai Grounds. The hockey matches are being conducted in Kovilpatti on artificial turf.

 District Revenue Officer S. Ajay Srinivasan inaugurated the tournament in the presence of Sub-Collector Gaurav Kumar, Deputy Collector (Training) Prabhu and District Sports Officer S. Antony Athirshtaraj.

 The events for the public, physically challenged, government employees and the college students will follow as scheduled by the government.

