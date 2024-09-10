GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM Trophy events to test the mettle of 11.56 lakh sportspersons across the State

Minister Udayanidhi Stalin launches the tournament in Sivaganga; more than the victory, participation matters, he says and appeals to the people to join in big numbers in the coming years in the CM Trophy to make it a people’s movement

Published - September 10, 2024 08:25 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates Chief Minister’s Trophy events in Sivaganga on Tuesday.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates Chief Minister’s Trophy events in Sivaganga on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Tamil Nadu Sports Development and Youth Welfare Minister Udayanidhi Stalin launched the CM Trophy 2024 tournament in Sivaganga on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Sports Development Authority would conduct 35 games and 168 events across the State till September 24.

Using online registration, which was opened on August 4, 11.56 lakh sportspersons have registered under five categories - school students (12-17 years), college students (18 to 25 years), general public, government employees and differently abled persons.

The objective of conducting these events was to make every eligible person participate in one event or another. More than the victory, participation matters, he said and appealed to the people to join in big numbers in the coming years in the CM Trophy to make it a people’s movement.

While participation certificates would be given to all, the winners would get an advantage while seeking employment in government departments, he said and added that the State government would groom the youth to become best sportspersons.

Sports Department officials Secretary Atulya Misra and Meganath Reddy spoke on the salient features of the CM’s Trophy.

The events, being held at district, regional and State levels, include track events and indoor games. The prizes for winners (first, second and third) at the State level is ₹1 lakh, ₹75,000 and ₹50,000 for individual events, and for the group events the prize money is ₹75,000, ₹50,000 and ₹₹25,000, respectively.

From this year onwards, apart from the top three winners, those coming in the fourth place would also share the same prize of that of the third place winner, he added.

Minister KR Periakaruppan, Sivaganga Collector Asha Ajith and Superintendent of Police Praveen Umesh Dongare were present.

The Sports Minister witnessed a volleyball match and also greeted the players at the indoor stadium where a badminton match was underway.

