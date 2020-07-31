CM to visit Madurai on August 6

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will inspect various COVID-19 treatment facilities in Madurai district on August 6 as part of an extensive review in southern districts.
After inspecting the COVID-19 Care Centre at IT Park in Vadapalanji here on Friday, Revenue Minister R. B. Udayakumar told reporters that they were looking forward to having a discussion with the CM about steps being taken to tackle the pandemic in Madurai. He was accompanied by Cooperation Minister Sellur K. Raju.
The CM’s visit would boost the morale of the health workers. The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Madurai district was already been on the decline, despite a surge last week. The CM would conduct a review meeting with senior officials of the district administration, corporation and health department regarding steps taken to keep the number of positive cases under control.
‘As many as 7,500 fever camps have been conducted so far and 4,000 to 5,000 swabs are being collected every day. Many people in southern districts are recommending Government Rajaji Hospital for tertiary care because of the quality treatment,” he said.
The situation in Madurai district was not worrisome, he said.
