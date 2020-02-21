CM to lay stone for medical college in Ramnad on March 1

Ramanathapuram

21 February 2020 22:41 IST

Health Minister says admissions to begin from 2021-22

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami would lay the foundation stone for construction of a new government medical college here on March 1, said Health Minister Vijaya Baskar here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the venue, where the CM is expected to address a public gathering, the Minister said that it was a himalayan achievement by the CM who had been instrumental in bringing in 11 medical colleges to the State in a single year.

While, students would benefit, in the long run, the State would be on top of the score board to have state-of-the-art government-run medical institutions in the country.

Advertising

Advertising

“The medical college would come up near Anna Poonga and will have six-floors and will be completed in 11 months from now”, Mr. Vijaya Baskar said and added that funds was not at all a constraint as the CM had earmarked a whopping ₹3,000 plus crore for construction of new buildings for all the medical colleges, which were announced recently.

While Tamil Nadu government had the sanction to admit 150 students, the first batch of admissions would commence from the 2021 academic year onwards. Responding to a query, he said that the government proposed to recruit 300 medical professionals and 900 para medical staffs for the institution to come up here in a phased manner and it would have 750 beds.

Apart from District Collector K Veera Raghava Rao, senior officials including Dean M. Alli and others from the revenue and health departments were present.