CM to lay foundation for Virudhunagar Collectorate building

Six-storey building to come up at a cost of ₹70.57 crore

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin will lay the foundation for a new building for the Collectorate on the Virudhunagar Master Complex premises on Thursday.

The six-floor building will be constructed at a cost of ₹70.57 crore and will have a plinth area of 19,284 square metre. The ground floor, with a portico, will have a post office, grievance redress meeting hall, office of public relations officers, election section and four-wheeler parking lot.

The Collector's chamber will be located in the fourth floor along with a mini-conference hall, video-conferencing hall and Disaster Manager Control Room. The office of District Revenue Officer will be located on the third floor. The construction of the building will be completed in 18 months.

Traffic diversion for CM visit

Meanwhile, Virudhunagar district police have announced traffic diversion on Thursday in view the Chief Minister's visit.

From 8 a.m. onwards, heavy vehicles proceeding from Madurai to Kovilpatti will be diverted at Madurai Ring Road. Vehicles will have to take Thoothukudi highway and go through Aviyoor, Kariyapatti, Kalkuruchi, Aruppukkottai, Pandalgudi, Ettaiyapuram, Kovilpatti to reach Tirunelveli.

Vehicle proceeding from Dindigul to Tirunelveli will be diverted at Kappalur Bridge and go through Madurai Ring Road, Aviyoor, Kariyapatti, Kalkuruchi, Aruppukkottai, Pandalgudi, Ettaiyapuram, Kovilpatti.

Heavy vehicles proceeding from Kovilpatti will be diverted at Enam Maniyatchi to go through Thittankulam, Ettaiyapuram, Pandalgudi, Aruppukkottai, Kalkuruchi, Aviyoor to reach Madurai.

From 1 p.m. onwards, light vehicles proceeding from Sattur will be diverted at Venkatachalapuram police check post and proceed through Mettamalai, Meenampatti, Sivakasi, Pillaikuli Junction and take a right turn towards Thiruthangal, Mathiyasenai, Amathur and take left turn towards Madurai at Virudhunagar.

Light vehicle proceeding from Sattur will be diverted at Kovilpulikuthi Junction, Kanniseri, O.Kovilpatti, Sankaralingapuram, Muthulapuram, Mathiyasenai, Amathur, Virudhunagar and Madurai.

Light vehicles proceeding to Sattur from Madurai will be diverted at Sivakasi Service road, MGR Statue Junction, Allampatti Junction, Palavanatham, Mettukundu, Sennalkudi, Kottoor, RAMCO cement road,) Avadaiyapuram Railway gate and take the Madurai-Tirunelveli highway.