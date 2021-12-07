CM to inaugurate renovated bus stands in Tirunelveli

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin will inaugurate the Venthankulam new bus stand, which has been renovated with additional facilities on an outlay of ₹50.72 crore under Smart Cities Mission programme, through videoconference on Wednesday.

He will also inaugurate a science and technology park established near the bus terminus at a cost of ₹10.54 crore and the Palayamkottai bus stand renovated an outlay of ₹13.08 crore. After renovation of the bus stand with sprawling parking space for bikes and four-wheelers was taken up, the temporary bus stand was set up near Perumalpuram police station. Now, the 15-month-long temporary arrangement has come to an end with the opening of the renovated bus stand which has more shops and two more bus bays to take the total bus bays to six.

Collector V. Vishnu inspected the bus terminus on Tuesday along with Corporation Commissioner B. Vishnu Chandran.