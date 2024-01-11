CM to inaugurate new jallikattu arena by month end

January 11, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MADURAI

The new jallikattu arena being constructed at Keelakarai near Alanganallur in Madurai district would be inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin by the month end, said Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy on Thursday. Jallikattu events would be conducted in the new arena on the day of the inauguration and the next four days, he added.

Addressing mediapersons at Madurai Collectorate following a review meeting held on the preparedness for the conduct of the events in Madurai district, Mr. Moorthy said arrangements were being made for the conduct of the grand event at the new arena and meetings were being held in this regard.

With regard to the jallikattu at the traditional places, the Minister said the event would be held in Avaniapuram on January 15, Palamedu on January 16 and Alanganallur on January 17. The best bull and the best bull tamer of the three jallikattu events would be given a car each as prize, he said.

He said a total of 12,176 bulls and 4,514 bull tamers from across the State had applied online to participate in the jallikattu events in the district. The entries would be scrutinised. Those who had made double entries and those who had applied without proper documents would be rejected.

A total of 2,400 bulls and 1,318 tamers had applied for Avaniapuram jallikattu; 3,677 bulls and 1,412 tamers had applied for Palamedu jallikattu; and 6,099 bulls and 1,784 tamers had applied for the Alanganallur event, he said.

Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan and Sholavandan MLA A. Venkatesan were present.

