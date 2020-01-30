CM to inaugurate memorial

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who is scheduled to visit the district on February 22, will inaugurate memorial for B. Sivanthi Adityan, former owner of ‘Daily Thanthi’ and well-known sports administrator, at Veerapandianpattinam.

Informing this after inspecting the upcoming memorial at Veerapandianpattinam on Thursday, Minister for Information ‘Kadambur’ C. Raju said the monument, built on an outlay of Rs. 1.34 crore by the State Government on 60 cents of land in the coastal hamlet, would be inaugurated by the Chief Minister on February 22.

The memorial has the life-size bronze statue of Sivanthi Adityan, a library and a park.

“We believe that the memorial is a fitting tribute to philanthropist Sivanthi Adityan, whose contribution to journalism, sports, education etc was immeasurable and unparalleled,” Mr. Raju said.

Director, Department of Information and Public Relations, Shankar, District Collector Sandeep Nanduri, Superintendent of Police, Arun Balagopalan, MLA S.P. Shanmuganathan, who accompanied the minister, also participated in the meeting held later to review the arrangements to be made for the Chief Minister’s visit.