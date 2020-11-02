CM to chair review meeting on Nov. 10

NAGERCOIL
Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will chair a meeting here on November 10 to review the ongoing anti-COVID-19 operations and inaugurate completed development works while laying foundation stone for new projects.
An official statement said the Chief Minister, on reaching Nagercoil via Thiruvananthapuram on November 10, will chair the meeting at the Collectorate at 3 p.m. After holding discussions with the officials, he will inaugurate the completed projects and lay foundation stone for new schemes.
Following overnight stay at Nagercoil, Mr. Palaniswami will leave for Thoothukudi on November 11 to chair similar meeting, the statement said.
