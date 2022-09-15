CM Stalin lays foundation stone for new Virudhunagar Collectorate building

After planting saplings on the premises, the Chief Minister formally laid the foundation stone in the presence of other Ministers

Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, handing over appointment order to M. Pandidevi after laying the foundation stone for new Collectorate building for Virudhunagar district, at Virudhunagar, on September 15, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, on Thursday, laid the foundation stone for a new Collectorate building on the Virudhunagar Master Complex premises.

The six-storey building, at a cost of ₹70.57 crore, will come up on over 3 hectares of land. The total plinth area of the six floors would be 2.02 lakh square feet.

The new Collectorate building would have adequate parking space for four-wheelers.

The chamber for Collector would come up in the fourth floor along with a mini-conference hall, video-conferencing facility and a control room for disaster management.

The office for District Revenue Officer will be located on the third floor.

The ground floor will have a post-office and grievances redressal meeting hall.

After planting saplings on the premises, the Chief Minister formally laid the foundation stone in the presence of Public Works Department Minister, E.V. Velu; Revenue Minister, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran; Industries Minister, Thangam Thennarasu; and School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Virudhunagar Collector, who welcomed the dignitaries, also explained to the Chief Minister about various developmental works under way in the district through an exhibition.

Later, the Chief Minister handed over an appointment order to a woman, M. Pandidevi of Anaiyur in Sivakasi Taluk, on the occasion. The widow had submitted an application seeking job to Mr. Stalin during the election campaign for State Assembly. She claimed she could not put up with poverty in the family with two differently-abled children and her aged mother.

Members of Narikurava community from Kariyapatti taluk, led by their leader, Vairavan, met the Chief Minister at the Inspection Bungalow here and thanked him for his efforts in getting Scheduled Tribes status for the community.

The Chief Minister would participate in the Mupperum Vizha organised by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and distribute awards later in the day here.