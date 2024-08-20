GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM Stalin inaugurates a slew of projects in southern districts

Fish landing centre at Aruvikkarai in Tirunelveli district inaugurated; the breakwater formed at Puththanthurai in Kanniyakumari district, built at a cost of ₹22 crore opened

Published - August 20, 2024 08:37 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan visiting the Multipurpose Veterinary Hospital, built at a cost of  ₹3 crore in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan visiting the Multipurpose Veterinary Hospital, built at a cost of  ₹3 crore in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated, through videoconferencing, the fish landing centre constructed at a cost of ₹10 crore at Aruvikkarai near Idinthakarai in the district on Tuesday.

Lighting the lamp in the presence of Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector Arpit Jain, to mark the inauguration of the facility, Assembly Speaker M. Appavu said the fish landing centre with breakwater, auctioning centre, fishnet mending hall, and nearby roads would be immensely beneficial to 338 fibreglass boats being operated from Idinthakarai and Aruvikkarai villages.

The fish landing centre would be handy for fishermen to bring their fishes to the auction centre on the beach, which would ensure the safe and hygienic handling of fishes besides neutralising the sea erosion, he said.

Mr. Appavu said that the survey for constructing groynes in all coastal villages of Tirunelveli was under way and the State government would allocate funds after getting reports.

Classroom opened

The Chief Minister inaugurated the additional classroom at Government Veterinary College and Research Institute at Ramaiyanpatti. District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan visited the premises.

In Kanniyakumari district, the breakwater formed at Puththanthurai at a cost of ₹22 crore was inaugurated by the Chief Minister. District Collector R. Alagumeena said the 1.5-km-long beach at Puththanthurai and the 24 country boats would be protected by the breakwater.

Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj and Nagercoil Mayor R. Magesh were present.

In Thoothukudi, a veterinary hospital with modern facilities was inaugurated.

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan visited the hospital built at a cost of ₹3 crore.

