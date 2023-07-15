July 15, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - Madurai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday recollected his association with industrialist Karumuttu T. Kannan and his family members here on Saturday.

Accompanied by senior Ministers M. Durai Murugan, I. Periyasamy and K. Ponmudi, the Chief Minister visited Kannan’s house in the city and offered condolences. Mr. Stalin was away in Japan on an official tour when the industrialist passed away in Madurai in May.

Mr. Stalin went through an album of select photographs of Kannan along with former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and himself.

“Karunanidhi had visited our college twice — once for the golden jubilee celebration of Thiagarajar College of Engineering (TCE),” said Hari Thiagarajan, son of Kannan.

Mr. Stalin and Kannan had participated in the inauguration of an oxygen plant on the campus of Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine at Thoppur near here, donated under the corporate social responsibility of Thiagarajar Mills.

Mr. Stalin had also released a book authored by Uma Kannan on the TCE last year in Chennai.

The last public meeting attended by Kannan was the inauguration of the photo exhibition of Mr. Stalin on his 70th birthday in Madurai.

“When he saw the photograph of the inaugural of the exhibition, Mr. Stalin recalled the phone call he had made to my father on that evening,” he added.

The Chief Minister asked the family members to keep the good work of Kannan going.

Minister for Registration P. Moorthi and Minister for Information Technology Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Ms. Uma Kannan, her daughter-in-law Abirami were present.

