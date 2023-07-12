ADVERTISEMENT

CM opens TNHB residential apartment on Virudhunagar Collectorate premises

July 12, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated from Chennai a multi-storey residential apartment constructed by Tamil Nadu Housing Board on the Collectorate premises here. The new facility has come up at a cost of ₹ 60.37 crore.

A total of 222 quarters for Government officials and employees have been constructed. The total built up area is 2.18 lakh square feet. This includes 30 A-type houses, 30 B-type houses, 90 C-type houses and 72 D-type houses. The TNHB has provided ground-level sumps, lifts, borewell, generator, solar panel, closed circuit television camera, street lights, fire fighting equipment and roads.

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan, MLA A.R.R. Srinivasan, TNHB Execuctive Engineer C. Irulappan, Assistant Executive Engineer K. Murugeswaran, Tahsildar Baskaran, and Municipal Chairperson Madhavan were among those who were present.

