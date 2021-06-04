CM opens COVID care centre with oxygen support

Virudhunagar

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday inaugurated a 200-bed COVID care centre (CCC) with oxygen support here through video-conference from Chennai.

The new facility has been set up on KVS Centenary School, close to the Government Medical College Hospital here.

Minister for Revenue K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu, and Collector, R. Kannan were present when the Chief Minister inaugurated it.

The beds will be provided oxygen supply through 200 oxygen concentrators donated by private sponsors, said the Collector. Stating that 100 concentrators have been set up at the CCC on Friday, the remaining will be arriving on Saturday.

“Patients with mild symptoms who need oxygen will be admitted to this CCC. If they need higher treatment, they can be shifted immediately to the nearby Medical College Hospital,” said Dean of Virudhunagar Government Medical College J. Sangumani.

The Ministers gave away appointment order to 13 medical officers and 39 lab-technicians employed on contract basis.

MLAs A.R.R. Seenivasan, S. Thangapandian and A.R.R. Raghuraman and Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police P. Perumal, District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian were present.