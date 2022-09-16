CM not bothered about sufferings of common man: AIADMK

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin is not bothered about the people and the increasing price of essential commodities, charged AIADMK Virudhunagar West district secretary, K. T. Rajenthra Bhalaji.

Addressing the party cadre at a demonstration organised by the party protesting against the increase in electricity tariff and seeking its roll back, the former State Minister said that AIADMK was the only party that raises its voice for the welfare of the people.

During the AIADMK Government, numerous welfare schemes were implemented and in the last 10 years, property tax was not hiked, electricity bill was not increased and bus fare was not revised upwardly, he said.

"No measure, including increase in price of essential commodities, were taken that would affect the people," Mr. Bhalaji said.

The protesters also condemned the DMK government for increase in property tax, inflation, degradation of law and order and anti-people activities.

They wanted the Government to revive Thalikku Thangam scheme.

Without bothering for the common man, the DMK was only here to make quick money, he said.

"Mr. Stalin, who had promised not to increase the price of any essential commodity was now implementing those things which the party had not promised during the election campaign," he complained.

The people were worried about why they had voted DMK to power, Mr. Bhalaji said adding that the only solution to these woes would be change of guard.

Former MLAs, M.S.R. Rajavarman, Chandra Prabha, T.R. Inbathamilan, and District Panchayat Vice-Chairman, Subhashini, were among those who were present.