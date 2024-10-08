GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM must keep poll promise of restoring old pension scheme, say government employees

Published - October 08, 2024 08:10 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Government employees staging a protest at Palayamkottai on Tuesday.

Government employees staging a protest at Palayamkottai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Members of Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association staged a demonstration here on Tuesday to attract the attention of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and remind him of his electoral promise of restoring old pension scheme to all government employees and teachers, besides fulfilling seven other demands.

The protestors, led by V. Parthasarathy, Tirunelveli district president of Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association, raised slogans to highlight their demands. Mr. Parthasarathy said the DMK, in its poll manifesto for the Assembly elections 2021, promised the government employees and the teachers that the party would revive the old pension scheme and its president M.K. Stalin guaranteed during the electioneering that he, son of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, would fulfil the promise like his father.

“However, Mr. Stalin is yet to keep the promises he made. The vacancies are not filled up with timescale employees. The all-important promise of old pension scheme remains abandoned till today. The ‘leave surrender’ facility is yet to be restored. Precisely, the pre-poll condition continues in Tamil Nadu as for as the government employees and teachers are concerned. Hence, we have been forced to stage a series of protests against the Tamil Nadu government and remind Mr. Stalin about his unfulfilled promises through these agitations,” Mr. Parthasarathi said adding that the new contributory pension scheme should be scrapped.

The speakers said all vacancies in government departments should be filled up with full-time employees appointed with timescale. Services of all employees working on consolidated pay and contractual pay should be regularised with timescale. The withheld 21 months Pay Commission arrears should be released. The 25% appointment on ‘compassionate grounds’, which has been reduced to 5%, should be restored.

The breakfast scheme should be extended to all schools while allowing the nutritious meal scheme workers to prepare the breakfast also, they said.

Association office-bearers S. Arumugam, G. Stalin, Syed Yousuf Jan, M. Subbu, Selvarani, Nagarajan, Subramanian and others addressed the protestors.

