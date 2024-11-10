 />
CM M.K. Stalin goes on a road show in Virudhunagar

Published - November 10, 2024 12:47 am IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR 

The Hindu Bureau
Warm welcome: People greeting Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during his road show in Virudhunagar on Saturday.

Warm welcome: People greeting Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during his road show in Virudhunagar on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday went on a road show in Virudhunagar for about 3 km, before attending a party event.

On the way, Mr. Stalin, along with Ministers and officials, stopped at the Annai Sathya Government Children’s Home at Soolakarai and distributed sweets and fruits to the children.

He interacted with the children and asked them about their education, food, and stay. The children thanked the Chief Minister for his time. He later continued his road show from the new bus stand to M.G.R statue, after which he held a party meeting at a private hall. Earlier in the day, Mr. Stalin visited a private fireworks unit at Kanniseripudur. He enquired with the workers about the safety and precautionary measures followed at the unit.

K. Thirumurugan, a worker, said the Chief Minister enquired about his work and safety. “He also asked me about my family...,” he added.

Poomadevi, a worker, said she had requested Mr. Stalin for land and loan to build a house. “He asked me to submit a petition to the Collector,” she said.

An employee said that standing beside the Chief Minister and seeing him listen to their grievances was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. She complained to him that she was not receiving the government’s monthly aid of ₹1,000 to women heads of families. Ministers C.V. Ganesan, Thangam Thennarasu, and K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran; and Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan were present.

On his way back from the unit, a person with disability, K. Manikandan of Srivilliputhur, handed over a petition to the Chief Minister seeking a government job. Mr. Manikandan said he had lost his parents at a young age, and was raised by a woman. “To relieve her of the burden, I have attempted all government exams, and qualified in most of them. But, due to unknown reasons, I have still not been selected,” he said. Mr. Jeyaseelan asked Mr. Manikandan to visit him in his office.

