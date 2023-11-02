CM lays foundation stone for mini stadium at Sholavandan through video conference

November 02, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Madurai

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin in the presence of Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin through video conference laid the foundation stone for a mini stadium at Sholavandan in Madurai on Thursday.

As per Mr. Stalin’s announcement in 2021- 22 to set up a mini stadium in all the Assembly constituencies in the State, nine out of 10 Assembly constituencies in Madurai district were selected for setting up of a mini stadium.

Initially, around 10 Assembly constituencies in the State have been earmarked for setting up mini stadiums at a cost of ₹3 crore each. According to that, Mr. Stalin laid the foundation stone for a mini stadium at Ilandaikulam in Sholavandan Assembly constituency.

The mini stadium would comprise a 200metre/400m athletic track, volleyball, football, basketball, kabaddi and kho-kho courts, audience gallery and a changing room.

A source at the district sports department said, the construction of the stadium was expected to be completed within a year.

