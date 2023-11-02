ADVERTISEMENT

CM lays foundation stone for mini stadium at Sholavandan through video conference

November 02, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin in the presence of Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin through video conference laid the foundation stone for a mini stadium at Sholavandan in Madurai on Thursday. 

As per Mr. Stalin’s announcement in 2021- 22 to set up a mini stadium in all the Assembly constituencies in the State, nine out of 10 Assembly constituencies in Madurai district were selected for setting up of a mini stadium. 

Initially, around 10 Assembly constituencies in the State have been earmarked for setting up mini stadiums at a cost of ₹3 crore each. According to that, Mr. Stalin laid the foundation stone for a mini stadium at Ilandaikulam in Sholavandan Assembly constituency. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The mini stadium would comprise a 200metre/400m athletic track, volleyball, football, basketball, kabaddi and kho-kho courts, audience gallery and a changing room. 

A source at the district sports department said, the construction of the stadium was expected to be completed within a year.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US