CM lays foundation for law college building, hostel in Theni

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday laid the foundation — through video conferencing from Chennai — for construction of a new building for the government law college and hostel in Theni.

A release said the Chief Minister had announced under Rule 110 in July 2019 in the Legislative Assembly the establishment of new government law colleges in Salem, Namakkal and Theni districts.

The colleges would facilitate students to pursue law course with ease and without migration. The government proposed to have three and five-year law degree programmes.

As a first step, the college began in Theni from August last on the private campus of Sri Chandra Gupta Mourya School on Theni-Kumuli Highway with a student strength of 80 in the first year.

The government proposed to construct a new building in Thappakundu village in the district at an estimated cost of ₹89 crore.

The building plan consisted of 26 classrooms on a multi-storeyed building with a conference hall, which could accommodate 400 students.

The campus would also have a library, a model court hall for students to participate in moot court competitions and computer lab with wireless wi-fi facility.

The administrative block, staff rooms and hostel for boys and girls would also be part of the campus.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, Law Secretary S. Gopi Ravikumar and Director, Legal Studies, N.S. Santoshkumar were among those who were present.

In Theni, Collector M. Pallavi Baldev and a few students participated.

The students thanked the government for providing infrastructural facilities in the district.