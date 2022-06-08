CM launches welfare schemes, distributes welfare aid in Sivaganga

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said the greatest appreciation he had received was when Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, at a function held recently, remarked that he was following in the footsteps of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Mr. Stalin was speaking at an event held in Karaiyur in Sivaganga district, where he launched schemes and distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries. Earlier, he inaugurated the Periyar Memorial Samathuvapuram at Kottai Vengaipatti in the district.

He said the government had launched various welfare schemes, and every penny should reach the beneficiaries. The authorities should monitor and ensure the same. He said he had made it a point to visit the people to distribute welfare assistance.

He said he was meeting the public more often than before. Whenever he visited the people, he was welcomed wholeheartedly by them, he added.

Projects for Sivaganga district were announced at the event. The Chief Minister said he would consider setting up a Women Police Training Centre in the district.

A total of 44 projects implemented at a cost of ₹24.77 crore were inaugurated. Mr. Stalin launched a total of 127 schemes at a cost of ₹119.68 crore. A total of 59,162 beneficiaries received assistance to the tune of ₹136.45 crore.

The projects announced for Sivaganga district included those under the Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme, community halls, additional classrooms, toilet facilities, parks, weekly markets and primary health centres.

Earlier, while inaugurating the Periyar Memorial Samathuvapuram at Kottai Vengaipatti, Mr. Stalin said samathuvapuram (equality village) was a concept introduced by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi to achieve an egalitarian society.

The one inaugurated in Sivaganga was the ninth equality village in the district. It was set up at a cost of ₹3.17 crore and was spread over 12.253 acres. The keys to a total of 100 houses at the equality village were handed over to the beneficiaries.

Apart from the 100 houses, the samathuvapuram comprises a playground, a children’s park, a fair price shop, an anganwadi and a library. Mr. Stalin paid floral tributes to a bust of Periyar on the premises.

Ministers K.R. Periyakaruppan, K.N. Nehru, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Raja Kannappan, Meyyanathan and Regupathy, Member of Parliament Karthi Chidambaram and Sivaganga Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy were present at the event.