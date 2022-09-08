CM launches solar power plant

He unveils a host of facilities

Srikrishna L 2193
September 08, 2022 19:07 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin giving away welfare assistance to a differently abled student in Tirunelveli on Thursday.

TIRUNELVELI

The Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Thursday dedicated a host of facilities giving a major boost to public infrastructure and providing additional facilities in government run educational institutions.

He handed over pattas to 78 Kaani tribes. The VOC Stadium has been given a facelift. The bypass road along the western side of Tirunelveli would be executed in three phases. The land was being acquired and Rs 370 crore had been earmarked. The project, when implemented, would give much needed relief to the residents and motorists here.

He launched a five mega watt solar power plant at Ramayanpatti. The Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital got a state-of-the-art equipment and new buildings for cardiology, neurology, nephrology and other departments, officials said.

Integrated agriculture extension centre buildings were built in Palayamkottai, Cheranmahadevi, Mookoodal, Pappakudi at a cost of Rs 8 crore The Tirunelveli Government Law College got 12 new class rooms, additional rooms for the faculty members and other facilities.

Assembly Speaker Appavoo, senior ministers led by KKSSR Ramachandran, R S Raja Kannappan, Thangam Thennarasu, K N Nehru, P Geetha Jeevan, Anitha Radhakrishnan and Mano Thangaraj and MP Gnanathiraviam, MLA Abdul Wahab and Mayor Saravanan were present.

Collector V Vishnu welcomed the gathering. District Revenue Officer Jayashree Chelliah proposed a vote of thanks.

