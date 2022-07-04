CM lauds TB official in Kanniyakumari district

V P Durai, Deputy Director (Tuberculosis) was appreciated for his efforts to bringing down the TB rate in the district. According to an official release from Chennai, Chief Minister M K Stalin presented a certificate to the medical officer from Kanniyakumari district. As per the data, the rate of TB patients had fallen by 20 per cent since 2015. The State government, which has set a target of ‘ TB free Tamil Nadu - 2025’ appreciated the services of medical officers from eight districts for their yeomen services, which included Kanniyakumari district too.

On Monday, District Collector M. Aravind appreciated the medical officer and said that the district should aim to achieve the goal set by the government and ensure that TB was completely eradicated.

The government has given a new mobile ambulance with X-ray facility. The officials hoped it would benefit the needy people living in remote locations in the district.