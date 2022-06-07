CM inspects progress of Kalaignar Memorial Library in Madurai

The work that began in November last is being executed on 2.73 acres of land

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inspects construction of Kalaignar Memorial Library in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Tuesday inspected the progress of Muthamilarignar Kalaignar Memorial Library building under construction here.

Accompanied by a few State Ministers, Mr. Stalin visited the site and enquired with officials about various facilities being provided in the seven-floor building.

The work that began in November 2021 on 2.73 acres of land along New Natham Road is scheduled to be completed by August 5. At present, the structure of the building has been completed.

During a presentation made by Public Works Department officials, the Chief Minister was briefed about various components of the project and their schedule. The library would have a total plinth area of 2,13,328 square feet.

The main work is expected to be over by June. Electrical works, air-conditioning, fire-fighting system, plumbing, wall panelling and tiles laying would be completed by July-end.

Differently abled people would be provided books and seating facility on the first floor. An auditorium with a seating capacity of 250, special section for children with 20,000 books, a section on books authored by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and a research lab would be set up.

Separate facilities for candidates appearing for competitive examination and Tamil literature, rare collections, for visually challenged persons have been planned.

A statue of Karunanidhi, touch screen facility, escalators and lifts would be provided at the fully-air-conditioned library building.

The total cost of the project is ₹114 crore, including ₹99 crore for building, ₹10 crore for books and ₹5 crore for computers.

PWD Minister E.V. Velu, Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Commercial Taxes P. Moorthi and School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, were present.

After making an overnight stay in Madurai district, Mr. Stalin would inaugurate Periyar Memorial Samathuvapuram in Singampuneri in Sivaganga district on Wednesday.