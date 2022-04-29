CM inspects Fire Station

Madurai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday inspected the Fire and Rescue Services station in Usilampatti on his way to Theni.

Accompanied by Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu, the Chief Minister made a pit-stop at the station at around 7 p.m. After going through the registers, the Chief Minister also had a brief interaction with the lone fireman Alagumuthu who was on station duty. Mr. Stalin enquired about the staff strength and went around the station to see the facilities.