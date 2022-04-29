Madurai

CM inspects Fire Station

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin making a surprise inspection of the Fire and Rescue Services station at Usilampatti on Thursday.

Madurai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday inspected the Fire and Rescue Services station in Usilampatti on his way to Theni.

Accompanied by Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu, the Chief Minister made a pit-stop at the station at around 7 p.m. After going through the registers, the Chief Minister also had a brief interaction with the lone fireman Alagumuthu who was on station duty. Mr. Stalin enquired about the staff strength and went around the station to see the facilities.


