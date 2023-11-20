CM inaugurates two housing complexes in Madurai city

November 20, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Madurai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, through video conference from Chennai on Monday, inaugurated two newly built housing complexes at two locations in Madurai city under the Urban Habitat Development Board.

Following the inauguration of the two housing complexes at Athikulam and Rajakoor, which were built at a cost of ₹30.48 crore and ₹50.78 crore respectively, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy handed over the orders for their houses to 187 beneficiaries.

Speaking at the event, he said that under the Urban Habitat Development Board two housing board complexes at Athikulam and Rajakoor areas accommodating 320 and 512 houses respectively on three floors would be provided to the people from economically poorer sections approved by the Madurai District Collector.

All the houses at the Athikulam housing complex were built on an area of 374 square feet whereas the houses at the housing complex in Rajakoor were built on 406. 19 square feet area, he added.

Out of 320 houses at the Athikulam housing complex, 304 houses would be given to people who had already resided on the land and the remaining 16 houses would be given to those who were selected by the district administration based on their economic status. Similarly, the 512 houses at the Rajakoor housing complex would be provided to the homeless people living in Madurai Corporation limits, said Mr. Moorthy.

Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Mayor V. Indirani Ponvasanth were among those were present at the event.

