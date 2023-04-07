CM inaugurates ninth phase of archaeological excavations at Keeladi

April 07, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - MADURAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday inaugurated, through video-conferencing, the ninth phase of archaeological excavations at Keeladi in Sivaganga district and the second phase of excavations at the Thulukkarpatti archaeological site near Radhapuram in Tirunelveli district.

Over 1,200 artefacts had been unearthed in the eighth phase of the excavations, according to the officials of the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology.

Sivaganga Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy and officials from the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology, among others, were present at the site in Keeladi.

The eighth phase had commenced in February 2022 and went on till September.

Officials of the State Department of Archaeology (SDA) said some of the important findings in the eighth phase included terracotta figurines, carnelian beads, copper coins, ivory dice, ring wells and brick structures, ceramic and iron artefacts. This proved that Keeladi was an urban settlement and established that there were trade activities between the Romans and the Tamils.

SDA Commissioner (full additional charge) R. Sivanantham, who is also the Director of Keeladi Excavations, said around 80% of the artefacts that were unearthed at the site had been kept on display at the newly opened Keeladi museum.

The ninth phase, which commenced on the eastern side of the spot where the eighth phase was carried out, will go on till September 2023.

While the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) carried out the first three phases of excavations in Keeladi, the SDA carried out the excavations from the fourth phase.

The Sangam Age has been pushed to 800 BCE based on the findings from the first two phases of the excavations in Keeladi.