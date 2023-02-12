ADVERTISEMENT

CM inaugurates new paddy storage godown

February 12, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the newly constructed storage godown at Kappalur via video-conference on Saturday.

The godown, comprising four semi-covered storage sheds, was set up under the Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department. It has a capacity of holding a total of 12,000 metric tonne of paddy with 3,000 metric tonne in each shed. This will enable the food items, which are supplied to the fair price shops, to be safely stored and transported without any delay.

Further, construction of two other sheds in the same complex is nearing completion which would be put into use soon, said N. Arun Prasath, Regional Manager, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation. The Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar accompanied by government officials inspected the godown.

