CM inaugurates new buildings for police stations

Madurai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated new buildings for three police stations in Madurai rural district and Virudhunagar district through video conference, on Monday.

Madurai Superintendent of Police, V. Baskaran, lit a lamp to mark the inauguration of the new building of Melavalavu police station.

“The police station was hitherto functioning in a cramped space in Melavalavu. Now, we have got a spacious building,” he said.

The new building has been constructed at a cost of ₹ 60 lakh.

Besides, a room for Inspector of Police, two rooms for Sub-Inspectors of Police, Station Writer and two separate lock-ups for men and women, were provided.

Two buildings

Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police, M. Manohar, inspected Sivakasi Town and Srivilliputtur Town police stations that got new buildings.

Sivakasi Town police station building, with 4,118 square feet of plinth area, has been built at a cost of ₹ 88.69 lakh.

It has come up on four floors with a lift facility and sufficient parking space.

Srivilliputtur Town police station has got 7,237 square feet of space in three floors.

“We have got exclusive space for Law and Order, Crime and Traffic wings. Besides, lock-up facility has been provided separately for men and women,” Srivilliputtur Deputy Superintendent of Police, S. Namasivayam said.

The work has been completed at a cost of ₹ 1.20 crore and parking facility with shed has been planned here.

Men and women police personnel have separate halls for taking rest.

Both the police stations have conference halls.