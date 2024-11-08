 />
CM inaugurates 13 school buildings in Tenkasi district

Published - November 08, 2024 07:54 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Friday inaugurated 13 school buildings completed at a cost of ₹15.89 crore in Tenkasi district via video conferencing.

Following this, an inaugural ceremony was held at I. C. Iswaran Pillai Government Boys Higher Secondary School with District Collector A. K. Kamal Kishore and Member of Legislative Assembly E. Raja participating in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector provided a detailed account of the 13 school buildings constructed in Tenkasi district.

These include the Government Higher Secondary School in Melapavoor built at a cost of ₹63.54 lakh, the Government Higher Secondary School in Chernthamaram at ₹148.26 lakh, the Government Higher Secondary School in Veerasikamani at ₹105.9 lakh, the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Sankarankovil at ₹85.44 lakh, among others in different parts of Tenkasi district.

The elected representatives thanked the district administration and the government for keeping its promise. The new infrastructural facilities would motivate more children to join government schools across the district, they added.

