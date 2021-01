Madurai

15 January 2021 23:15 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami arrived here on Friday night.

He was received by Collector, T. Anbalagan. The Chief Minister would flag off the jallikattu at Alanganallur at 8 a.m. on Saturday After watching the bull taming event for sometime, the Chief Minister would return to the city where he is likely to inaugurate the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

Advertising

Advertising