Madurai

CM in city

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami arrived here on Friday night.

He was received by Collector, T. Anbalagan. The Chief Minister would flag off the jallikattu at Alanganallur at 8 a.m. on Saturday After watching the bull taming event for sometime, the Chief Minister would return to the city where he is likely to inaugurate the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 15, 2021 11:15:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/cm-in-city/article33583312.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY