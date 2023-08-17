CM honours ‘Vaththal Thatha’ Rajendran for his donations to Corporation schools in Madurai

August 17, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - MADURAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has honoured T.P. Rajendran, the proprietor of Tirupati Vilas, famous for its papads and vadagams, for his donations to Corporation schools in Madurai, which have been used for building additional classrooms, toilets and other facilities.

The Chief Minister, who was in the city to unveil a life-size bronze statue of the late singer, T.M. Soundararajan, popularly known as TMS, on Wednesday, honoured Mr. Rajendran with a shawl and presented him a replica of ‘Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar’ Karunanidhi. “It was a great honour for me,” Mr. Rajendran said, and thanked the Chief Minister.

According to officials, Mr. Rajendran had donated a little over ₹1.50 crore to the Thiru Vi Ka School and Kailasapuram Primary School, run by the Corporation. The funds were used to build 14 classrooms, an assembly hall, a two-wheeler parking stand, a borewell, restrooms and a dining hall.

An official of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department said the philanthropist had recently enquired about the cost that may be incurred to renovate the Pudumandapam in the world-famous Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple. He was also planning to give some more funds to Corporation schools in the city, officials said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Rajendran said, “I firmly believe in the Almighty Goddess Meenakshi. I work hard, even at this age. I live a simple life. So, it was my long-standing wish to give my earnings to the children studying in government schools.”

“I couldn’t study beyond Class V for various reasons. After starting my own business, I saved my earnings for doing good to society. I never did this for publicity. Today alone, I received more than 100 calls, including a few from overseas, thanking me. It felt a little odd. But everything is the wish of the almighty,” he said.

A self-made entrepreneur whose business is based out of Aruldosspuram at Sellur in Madurai, Mr. Rajendran is popularly known as ‘Vaththal Thatha’.

Anyone who came to Aruldosspuram and enquired about him would be lead to his shop, a neighbour, Ramanathan, said.