HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM honours ‘Vaththal Thatha’ Rajendran for his donations to Corporation schools in Madurai

August 17, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin honouring philanthropist T.P. Rajendran in Madurai.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin honouring philanthropist T.P. Rajendran in Madurai. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has honoured T.P. Rajendran, the proprietor of Tirupati Vilas, famous for its papads and vadagams, for his donations to Corporation schools in Madurai, which have been used for building additional classrooms, toilets and other facilities.

The Chief Minister, who was in the city to unveil a life-size bronze statue of the late singer, T.M. Soundararajan, popularly known as TMS, on Wednesday, honoured Mr. Rajendran with a shawl and presented him a replica of ‘Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar’ Karunanidhi. “It was a great honour for me,” Mr. Rajendran said, and thanked the Chief Minister.

According to officials, Mr. Rajendran had donated a little over ₹1.50 crore to the Thiru Vi Ka School and Kailasapuram Primary School, run by the Corporation. The funds were used to build 14 classrooms, an assembly hall, a two-wheeler parking stand, a borewell, restrooms and a dining hall.

An official of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department said the philanthropist had recently enquired about the cost that may be incurred to renovate the Pudumandapam in the world-famous Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple. He was also planning to give some more funds to Corporation schools in the city, officials said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Rajendran said, “I firmly believe in the Almighty Goddess Meenakshi. I work hard, even at this age. I live a simple life. So, it was my long-standing wish to give my earnings to the children studying in government schools.”

“I couldn’t study beyond Class V for various reasons. After starting my own business, I saved my earnings for doing good to society. I never did this for publicity. Today alone, I received more than 100 calls, including a few from overseas, thanking me. It felt a little odd. But everything is the wish of the almighty,” he said.

A self-made entrepreneur whose business is based out of Aruldosspuram at Sellur in Madurai, Mr. Rajendran is popularly known as ‘Vaththal Thatha’.

Anyone who came to Aruldosspuram and enquired about him would be lead to his shop, a neighbour, Ramanathan, said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.