‘CM has sought Union Minister’s intervention into arrest of fishermen’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to immediately intervene into the arrest of fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel, said Minister for Fisheries Development Anitha R. Radhakrishnan here on Monday.

The Minister was here to inaugurate a diesel bunk at Mookayur jetty which would supply fuel to fishermen at a subsidised price.

In his address, Mr. Radhakrishnan expressed his concern over the arrest of 15 fishermen two days ago in the Palk Bay by the Sri Lankan Navy. The CM had already initiated steps and hoped there would be a permanent relief to the fishermen from the coastal district.

He listed out the numerous welfare measures being taken by the Fisheries Department and the welfare board for the fishermen. He said that soon, three ice plants would be set up at the jetty here.

On January 21, the CM had announced to give a compensation for the mechanised and country boats impounded by the SL Navy in the past. A total of ₹ 5.66 crore would be disbursed soon as relief to 108 mechanised boat owners out of 125, who would get ₹ 5 lakh each and ₹ 1.50 lakh each for 14 country boat owners, the Minister said.

Minister for Backward Classes R.S. Raja Kannappan said that very soon, a mega drinking water project for the district would be given shape. He also said that permission for a bypass for Mudukalathur was accorded at a cost of ₹ 21 crore and for Kamuthi bypass, a sum of ₹ 60 crore had been earmarked.

Fishermen leader Jesu Raja submitted a memorandum appealing to the Minister to immediately help release the arrested fishermen and also get the boats impounded, as the livelihood of the fishermen was at stake.