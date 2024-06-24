CM has no locus standi to remain in power after Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: AIADMK

After the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district, which claimed over 56 lives, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has no right to remain in power, said speakers at a demonstration organised by AIADMK in Thoothukudi on Monday.

The party held a State-wide agitation to condemn the State government for its failure to contain the sale of illicit arrack in the district.

The AIADMK members said the Chief Minister had not yet visited the district and met the bereaved families. The suspension and transfer of some officials was to keep the alliance intact.

The people were already irked with the DMK government over rise in prices of essential goods. With the death due to consumption of illicit arrack, the public were annoyed with the functioning of DMK. The AIADMK alone can give welfare measures to the people and, in 2026, the party under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami would come to power.

Senior leaders, including Kadambur Raju, S P Shanmuganathan and C T Chellapandian addressed the gathering.

In Tirunelveli, district secretary Isakki Subbiah led the agitation. The speakers said the DMK government had lost its right to govern the State. Already, when tax-paying citizens were disappointed and disgruntled with the maladministration and corruption, the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy was the nail in the coffin.

The party’s Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts also staged demonstrations and urged the people to punish the DMK in the ensuing elections. The Union government should order a CBI investigation into the issue.