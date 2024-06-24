GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM has no locus standi to remain in power after Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: AIADMK

Published - June 24, 2024 09:18 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Srikrishna L 2193
AIADMK cadre stage protest in Thoothukudi on Monday.

AIADMK cadre stage protest in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

After the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district, which claimed over 56 lives, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has no right to remain in power, said speakers at a demonstration organised by AIADMK in Thoothukudi on Monday.

The party held a State-wide agitation to condemn the State government for its failure to contain the sale of illicit arrack in the district.

The AIADMK members said the Chief Minister had not yet visited the district and met the bereaved families. The suspension and transfer of some officials was to keep the alliance intact.

The people were already irked with the DMK government over rise in prices of essential goods. With the death due to consumption of illicit arrack, the public were annoyed with the functioning of DMK. The AIADMK alone can give welfare measures to the people and, in 2026, the party under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami would come to power.

Senior leaders, including Kadambur Raju, S P Shanmuganathan and C T Chellapandian addressed the gathering.

In Tirunelveli, district secretary Isakki Subbiah led the agitation. The speakers said the DMK government had lost its right to govern the State. Already, when tax-paying citizens were disappointed and disgruntled with the maladministration and corruption, the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy was the nail in the coffin.

The party’s Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts also staged demonstrations and urged the people to punish the DMK in the ensuing elections. The Union government should order a CBI investigation into the issue.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.