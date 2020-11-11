CM hands over ex-gratia to slain constable’s wife

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami hands over ex-gratia and appointment order to wife of slain police constable P. Subramanian at a function in Thoothukudi Collectorate on Wednesday.

11 November 2020 18:37 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday handed over the ex-gratia of ₹ 50 lakh to the family of slain constable P. Subramanian.

The Chief Minister, who was here to chair a review meeting on ongoing anti-COVID-19 operations in the district and inaugurate completed schemes, also handed over the order appointing Subramanian’s wife S. Bhuvaneshwari as ‘Office Assistant’ in the Government Higher Secondary School at Kayamozhi in the district.

When Subramanian, who had been attached to the Alwarthirunagari police station and was part of the special team, tried to nab an antisocial element P. Duraimuthu at Manakkarai near Murppanaadu in the district on August 18 last, the history-sheeter hurled a country bomb on the constable’s head, in which the policeman was killed on the spot.

The Chief Minister inaugurated ₹ 22.37-crore worth 16 projects completed in the district by public works, police, fire and rescue services, school education, municipal administration and fisheries departments and laid the foundation stone for 29 new schemes to be implemented on an outlay of ₹ 328.66 crore by various departments.

Mr. Palaniswami handed over welfare measures worth ₹ 37.55 crore to 15,792 beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Information Kadambur C. Raju and Collector Sandeep Nanduri.