CM fails to fulfil poll promises: EPS

After forgetting and failing to fulfill the poll promises he had made to the people during the Assembly election campaign, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is roaming around like a ‘cinema hero’ doing cycling and working out in the gym, former Chief Minister and Joint Coordinator of AIADMK Edappadi K. Palaniswami has said.

Addressing the civic polls campaign meeting held in a marriage hall here on Monday, Mr. Palaniswami said Mr. Stalin, who has become a ‘dummy chief minister’ without any action, was enjoying a tea in roadside teashop, going for morning walk and weekend cycling and working out in the gym. More importantly, he was ensuring that all these heroics were getting published in the next day’s newspapers and carried in the electronic media.

“Did the people vote for the DMK for witnessing all these heroics or for an able administration? But, Mr. Stalin, who has failed to keep his 525 poll promises, considers himself as the hero of tinsel world and doing all these cheap gimmicks to show him like a hero. He is just hoodwinking the people by claiming that his government had fulfilled more than 200 poll promises, which is a blatant lie. If someone has to be given Nobel prize for ‘the best liar’, then Mr. Stalin is the best choice,” Mr. Palaniswami charged.

He came down heavily on the DMK government for having given ‘Pongal gift hamper’ with inferior quality products.

“While we (AIADMK Government) had given ₹ 2,500 for ‘Pongal’, Mr. Stalin, who then demanded ₹ 5,000, did not give any money to the people for celebrating ‘Thamizhar Thirunaal’ after he became the Chief Minister. While most of the gift hampers did not have all the 21 materials as promised, the molten jaggery could not be used for preparing ‘Pongal’. The Stalin-led government, which is indulging in all sorts of scams, has misappropriated ₹ 500 crore in the distribution of ‘Pongal gift’ alone,” Mr. Palaniswami alleged.

The former Chief Minister, who listed out the development projects implemented for Thoothukudi district like cardiac and cancer treatment centres in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, 4th drinking water pipeline etc., appealed to the party cadres to ensure the resounding victory of AIADMK candidates.