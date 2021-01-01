Madurai

CM calls on Bishop

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami meets Bishop Antony Pappusamy in Madurai on Friday prior to his poll campaign in Ramanathapuram.  

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami called on Archbishop Antony Pappusamy on Friday, after his arrival in Madurai prior to his poll campaign in Ramanathapuram.

The Bishop thanked the Chief Minister for increasing the financial grant to Christians visiting Jerusalem from ₹20,000 to ₹37,000. Ministers Dindigul C.Srinivasan, R.B. Udayakumar, Sellur K. Raju, Rajenthira Bhalaji and MLA Rajan Chellappa were present.

Mr. Udayakumar, the election coordinator of the AIADMK for Ramanathapuram district, said the CM meet representatives of fishermen and palm jaggery workers’ associations, jamaat members and address a public meeting at Sayalkudi in the evening of Saturday.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 1, 2021 11:36:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/cm-calls-on-bishop/article33475359.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY