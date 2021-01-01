CM calls on Bishop

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami called on Archbishop Antony Pappusamy on Friday, after his arrival in Madurai prior to his poll campaign in Ramanathapuram.

The Bishop thanked the Chief Minister for increasing the financial grant to Christians visiting Jerusalem from ₹20,000 to ₹37,000. Ministers Dindigul C.Srinivasan, R.B. Udayakumar, Sellur K. Raju, Rajenthira Bhalaji and MLA Rajan Chellappa were present.

Mr. Udayakumar, the election coordinator of the AIADMK for Ramanathapuram district, said the CM meet representatives of fishermen and palm jaggery workers’ associations, jamaat members and address a public meeting at Sayalkudi in the evening of Saturday.