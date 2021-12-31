‘CM aware of tiny and small scale units’ issues’

MADURAI

The four-day fifth edition of Made in Madurai exhibition commenced here at the MADITSSIA auditorium in the city on Friday.

Speaking at the inaugural function, Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said that such expo would give a fillip to the tiny, small and medium scale entrepreneurs. By participating in the exhibition, not only the public benefit, but also the entrepreneurs, since they can share the use of technology by the sector among others.

Appreciating the MADITSSIA for conducting such an expo, he said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is aware of the issues concerning the tiny and small scale units. “The small entrepreneurs need great help...” and gave an assurance that the State government would do its best for the uplift of the sector in phases.

In his presidential address, Legislative Assembly Speaker M. Appavoo said that within a few months of assuming office, Mr. Stalin had arranged a mega conference in Coimbatore and signed up MoUs worth ₹ 35,000 crore. The government, he said, is here to encourage the MSME sector and assured that the State would very soon witness a tangible change for better.

The Speaker also recalled how the DMK government had in the past helped the MSME sector and pointed out the efforts put in by late Speaker P.T.R. Palanivelrajan, with whose efforts, the MADITSSIA had constructed its building on the Corporation of Madurai’s land on a private-public partnership programme.

Offering felicitation, Collector S. Aneesh Shekhar said that the Master Plan for Madurai was on the cards. The district administration would give all possible assistance in providing infrastructure to the industry.

Under the New Entrepreneur cum Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS), the district had made inroads as many young and neo-entrepreneurs had benefited. “I was happy to see a few of them participating in the expo here,” he added.

MADITSSIA president M.S. Sampath in his welcome address said that 130 stalls — all from Madurai — have put up their stalls which include from the auto sector, engineering, food processing, textile and garments among others.

The MADITSSIA procured three acres of land near Kappalur and proposed to build a convention centre soon, he said.

Former president KR Gnanasambandan said that the Union and State governments should give more sops to the MSME units as entrepreneurs in Tier-2 cities.

The expo chairman R.S. Gunamalai gave an outline of the features of the expo and seminars to be conducted in the next three days. MADITSSIA secretary RM. Lakshminarayanan proposed a vote of thanks.