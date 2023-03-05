CM asks officials to prevent caste clashes in southern districts

March 05, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - Madurai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has instructed Collectors and police personnel to ensure that no caste-based problems are reported in southern districts.

Addressing Collectors and police officers from five southern districts, in the presence of Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu, Mr. Stalin said social media should be closely monitored to prevent people from instigating caste clashes.

“Immediate action should be taken against those trying to instigate caste clashes through social media, especially among youths and students. The police should keep tabs on WhatsApp groups,” he said.

Police officials should carry out a continuous review of their jurisdiction and also conduct surprise inspections of police stations. Besides, the work of the Sub-Inspectors of Police should be supervised, he said, adding, “Only then, the sub-divisions or ranges would be under your control. That is why I am repeatedly stressing the importance of field visits.” The Chief Minister also underlined the need for basic policing like taking preventive steps and patrolling.

Urging police officials to create more awareness among the people on cyber crimes, the Chief Minister told them to bring white-collar criminals to book. “Since most of the victims belong to poor and middle-class communities, such crimes should be contained by upgrading technological skills,” Mr. Stalin said.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need for increasing the conviction rate through continuous follow-up of court hearings and prevention of road accidents. The police stations should become places which women and people from all sections of society visit without any hesitation, he said.

Additional Director-General of Police K. Shankar, Inspector-General of Police, South Zone, Asra Garg; Commissioner of Police, Madurai, K.S. Narenthiran Nayar; and Collectors, Deputy Inspectors-General and Superintendents of Police from Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Theni were present.