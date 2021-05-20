CM arrives in Madurai, to review COVID-related works today

MADURAI

20 May 2021 22:04 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin arrived in Madurai on Thursday night by a special aircraft from Coimbatore. He will review COVID-19-related works here on Friday.

He was welcomed at the airport by Ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran (Revenue), I. Periasamy (Cooperation), K.R. Periakaruppan (Rural Development), P.T.R.P. Thiagarajan (Finance) and P. Moorthy (Commercial Taxes and Registration).

Collector Aneesh Sekar and Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan were also present.

Mr. Stalin went straight to the Circuit House from the airport. Police had made elaborate security arrangements en route.

The CM will chair a meeting at Madurai Collectorate around 9 a.m. on Friday. Then, he will visit the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine at Thoppur, where he is expected to inaugurate 200 additional oxygen-supported beds.

He is scheduled to proceed to Tiruchi in the afternoon. In a press release, Mr. Stalin had instructed DMK functionaries and cadre not to accord reception or gather anywhere during his tour in view of the pandemic.